Suresh Raina, Guru Randhawa hail Sonu Sood on new video, others call him 'real life hero'

A statement is doing rounds on social media on how Sonu Sood is known for his roles as a villain but has turned a ‘hero’ in real life. The actor’s gesture of arranging the journeys of migrant workers and other stranded persons to go home amid the lockdown has become a talking point across the country. It is not just that the netizens, but celebrities across industries have also hailed him for his efforts.

This was evident once again after Sonu helped some more people head back home recently. Suresh Raina was among those who shared a new video of the actor seeing off people with the help of his buses.

Sonu was seen waving at the travellers, urging them to wear a mask, asking them if they were working or studying and asking them to come back. One man even told Sonu that he’d pray for Sonu and the actor responded, “God bless you.’ Raina wrote that Sonu will be remembered in the country for working day and night to help those from other cities head back home.

As an IPS officer shared the video with the line ‘Tenu Sood Sood Karta’, the singer of the song Tenu Suit Suit Karta, Guru Randhawa also echoed the modified lyrics to call Sonu as the ‘real hero’ for helping thousands.

Thanks for making it “Tenu Sood Sood karda”. The real hero out there right now helping thousands. Paji @SonuSood ❤️🔥 https://t.co/0qk5TDWxtf — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) May 27, 2020

Armaan Malik was among the other singers who termed Sonu Sood as a 'ray of hope and light' in the 'dark times.' He termed Sonu as the ‘true hero’, thanking him for his work and adding that there was so much to learn from him.

Only @SonuSood is a ray of hope and light in these dark times. So much to learn and imbibe from him. Thank you bhai for doing so much for the people in need. A true hero of our times 🙏🏻 — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) May 27, 2020

Actors Aahana Kumra and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi also called him as a ‘hero.’

what a hero u are @SonuSood .God bless ❤❤❤ — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) May 27, 2020

@SonuSood you're a real life hero! 🏆🏆🏆🏆🙏🙏🙏🧿🧿🧿👏👏👏 — Aahana Kumra (@AahanaKumra) May 28, 2020

Sonu Sood has arranged numerous buses from Mumbai to states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Kerala for over two weeks now. He has also been replying to those tweeting to him, asking them to send details, apart from launching a helpline number.

Earlier, cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan, actors like Ajay Devgn, and politicians like Smriti Irani, Maharastra governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari hailed Sonu’s efforts. Even Capt Amarinder Singh, Chief Minister of Punjab, Sonu’s birthplace, expressed his pride at the actor’s feat.

