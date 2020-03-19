Ananya Pandey Outfits That Show Her Love For Black And White

Ananya Panday made her acting debut in 2019 with the teen film Student of the Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, which was produced by Dharma Productions. She next starred in Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), which was a remake of the 1978 film of the same name, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Panday will next star in the action film Khaali Peeli, co-starring Ishaan Khatter, and in Shakun Batra's yet-untitled romantic drama, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The budding star is quite a fashionista in real life. Of all her amazing outfits, we couldn't help but notice her love for black and white. Have a look-

Ananya Pandey that show her love for Black and White

Student of the year 2 actor looks amazing in her black and white outfit. Her outfit comprised of a black and white checkered shirt, which she paired with white shirt. The star accentuated her look with poker straight hair, brownish nude lips and eyeliner.

If you are someone who loves experimenting with your sartorial choices, Ananya Panday’s latest look is perfect for you. For your next brunch outing, take style tips from her and throw on a checkered set that gives full boss-look vibes. She has completed the look with a neat bun.

The way Ananya has rocked this polka dot outfit is simply mind-blowing. The youngster has paired it with comfy white sneakers and cool sunglasses.

