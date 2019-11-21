Pagalpanti Jukebox: Anil, John, Arshad, Pulkit, Ileana, Urvashi, Kriti & Saurabh

Pagalpanti is an upcoming action comedy film starring Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, and Saurabh Shukla. It is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under T-Series banner. The songs of the movies have contributed to the hype of the film. Read to know about all the songs from the films.

Pagalpanti jukebox:

Tum Par Hum Hai Atke

This was the first song from the film to be released. The song is a remake of Tum Par Hum Hai Aatke from the film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. While the original features Salman Khan and Kajol, the new version has John Abraham and Illeana D’cruz. It is sung by Mika Singh and Neha Kakkar.

Thumka

Sung, written, and composed by popular artist Yo Yo Honey Singh, it is peppy dance number. The has three couples from the film. John Abraham and Ileana D’cruz, Arshad Warsi with Urvashi Rautela, and Pulkit Samrat with Kriti Kharbanda. The boys seem to praise the ladies, especially their ‘thumka’.

Bimar Dil

It is a spooky song featuring Urvashi Rautela, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Brijendra Kala, Ileana D’cruz, and Kriti Kharbanda. Urvashi is seen performing as the lead with ghostly dance steps. The others first seem scared but later are dancing on the song in scary costumes. It is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur. The track is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The song is a remake of Tera Bemar Mera Dil, featuring the late Sridevi and Sunny Deol, from Chaal Baaz. Urvashi presented this song as her tribute to Sridevi.

Walla Walla

The last song that was released from the film is Walla Walla. The whole cast except Urvashi Rautela is seen in the song. That includes Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Ileana D’cruz, Kriti Kharbanda, and Saurabh Shukla. The song is sung by Nakash Aziz, Neeti Mohan, and Nayeem Shah. It is a dance number with an Arabic tone. The actors are seen dressed in an Arabic style. It is composed by Nayeem-Shabir. Arafat Mehmood has penned down the lyrics.

