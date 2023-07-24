Palak Tiwari Reveals Mom's Dating Advice Amid Relationship Rumours With Ibrahim Ali Khan

Rumours of a romantic relationship between Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan have been circulating for the past couple of months. They recently made headlines again after being spotted on a movie date together. Now, the actress opened up about her mom's dating advice for her.

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted at the airport recently, which led to speculation that they were on vacation.

Palak once revealed that her mom Shweta Tiwari sends her screenshots of dating reports to inquire if is it true or not.

On the date night, Ibrahim was spotted holding the actress' jacket as he exited the cinema hall.

Shweta Tiwari did this after finding out about Palak's boyfriend

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Palak Tiwari was asked if she has ever been caught doing something mysterious. She candidly shared that during her teenage years, she used to lie a lot, but her mother would always catch her in the act. She further shared how Shweta Tiwari cleverly made sure she didn't date anyone.

She recalled going to a mall with her boyfriend at the age of 15 or 16 after lying to her mom. However, Shweta caught her and got very angry. Palak stated that her mom also threatened to send her back to their hometown and cut her hair short to make her look less attractive so she wouldn't date anyone.

(Palak Tiwari revealed that her mother Shweta Tiwari used to threaten her so that she didn't date anyone | Image: Twitter)

"Why are you even bothering to lie? You get caught in two hours," Palak recalled Shweta telling her.

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan's movie date

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan have been spotted on dinner dates and impromptu outings out and about Mumbai. Adding fuel to the dating rumours, they were recently seen on a movie date in Juhu, Mumbai.

While leaving the theatre, Ibrahim was photographed holding Palak's black jacket, sparking further speculation about their relationship. They even twinned in black outfits.