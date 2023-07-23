Palak Tiwari And Ibrahim Ali Khan Dating? Video From Their Movie Date Suggests So

Rumours of Palak Tiwari dating Ibrahim Ali Khan have been doing the rounds for the past couple of months. The two have been spotted on dinner dates and impromptu outings around Mumbai on multiple occasions. Now, they are back in the news again. Palak and Ibrahim were spotted on a movie date, where a certain gesture by the latter has garnered attention.

What sparked the rumours?



Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari recently stepped out together for what appeared to be a movie date in Juhu PVR. The duo was dressed casually and twinned in black. However, the highlight here was that while Ibrahim and Palak were exiting the theatre, Saif's son was photographed with the actress' black jacket in his hand. This gesture has added new life to rumours of the two being romantically involved.

Who's saying what?

Fans of the two budding public figures have had conflicting views on the alleged couple. Some believe Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari are not an ideal match. Others conversely, have complimented the rather good-looking duo that the two make.



The comments on videos of the two leaving from Juhu PVR reflect the same. One such comment reads "Ibrahim you can do much better, mate! Palak, really?" Another comment reads, "Model couple! They are so gorgeous." Much of the comments under videos of their spotting have pointed out how good Ibrahim and Palak look together, whether they are romantically involved or not.

Meanwhile...



Palak Tiwari burst on to the scene with her appearance in Harrdy Sandhu's music video for song Bijlee Bijlee. The starlet proceeded to make her Bollywood debut this year with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Ibrahim Ali Khan recently finished his stint as an assistant director on the sets of the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The 22-year old is currently shooting for his debut film, Sarzameen.