Pamela Chopra Death: Ajay Devgan, Anupam Kher, Anushka Sharma, Poonam Dhillon Pay Tribute

Pamela Chopra, wife of filmmaker Yash Chopra, has died at the age of 74. Her family announced the news of her demise today and wrote, "With heavy hearts the Chopra family would like to inform you that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection." Pamela Chopra is now survived by her sons Uday and Aditya Chopra.

Upon hearing the news of Pamela Chopra's death, several celebrities from the entertainment industry mourned her loss. Poonam Dhillon shared a series of pictures and penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram handle. She wrote, "Lost a tremendous lady of Grace, Intelligence, integrity, love, strength, generosity .. can go on about her Limitless amazing qualities . My mentor ,person who groomed me from a gawky teenager to a film actor presentable on screen in TRISHUL . . Have spent such Precious time with here where I have learnt a Lot from her . Truly will miss her intensely.. As will everyone who knew her. Her Saturday screenings at Yash Raj Studio were a much awaited weekly event marked on all our calendars . Her CAREFULLY curated meals were a delight and fabulous.. MEDIA REPORTED her age as 85 but she was Not Yet 75. Would have been 75 this year on JULY 29th . A Leo with all the qualities of a LIONESS . LOVE YOU PAMMY." Check the post below.

More celebrities paying condolences

Anushka Sharma re-shared the post by YRF and wrote, "RIP Pam aunty." Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn shared a photo of Pamela Chopra and tweeted, "My thoughts & prayers are with Adi, Rani, Uday and all members of the Chopra family in their hour of grief. RIP respected Pam Chopra Ji. Shanti." Check the posts below.

My thoughts & prayers are with Adi, Rani, Uday and all members of the Chopra family in their hour of grief. RIP respected Pam Chopra Ji🙏 🕉️ Shanti pic.twitter.com/IImLMDT6Q6 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 20, 2023

Anupam Kher mourned the loss of Pamela and tweeted, "Saw the friendship of the world. All separated one by one. Goodbye Pam Chopra!! You and Yash ji were an integral and important part of my years in Mumbai! I always considered your smile as one of the beautiful gifts given to me by life. I was lucky that I got to spend a lot of time with you! Om Shanti (As per English translation)." Check the post below.

देखी ज़माने की यारी,

बिछड़े सभी बारी बारी …. 💔

अलविदा पैम चोपड़ा!! आप और यश जी मुंबई में मेरे गुज़रे हुए सालों का एक अटूट और अहम् हिस्सा थे! आपकी मुस्कुराहट को मैं हमेशा ज़िंदगी का दिया हुआ एक ख़ूबसूरत तौहफ़ा समझता था।मैं ख़ुशक़िस्मत था मुझे आपके साथ ढेर सारा वक़्त गुज़ारने का… pic.twitter.com/oGYd84NSop — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 20, 2023

Singer Amaal Malik paid tribute by tweeting, "The sweetest lady ever #PamelaChopra ji passes away today to be united with her beloved." Raghav Juyal also paid condelences and tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Pamela Chopra, lovingly called as Pam Auntie. She was a primary driving force behind #YashRajFilms. My thoughts and prayers are with the Chopra family during this difficult time. May she rest in peace. #PamelaChopra Om shanti."