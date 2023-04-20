Pamela Chopra Passes Away Due To Pnuemonia; Family Releases Statement

Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra died on April 20. She was 74 at the time of her passing. The family confirmed the news of her demise by releasing a statement.

The official page of Yash Raj Films' (YRF) released a statement on Instagram that read, "With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today (April 20) in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection." Take a look at the statement below.

Pamela Chopra was reportedly hospitalised in Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai. She was admitted in the hospital fo the past 15 days. The singer, who was on a ventilator passed away due to penumonia. As per the reports, Pamela's health deteriorated earlier this morning. "She passed away today early morning due to pneumonia with ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome). She had been admitted to the hospital for 15 days in the ICU," Dr Prahlad Prabhudesai told PTI.

Pamela Chopra was a singer and gave music for several songs that were made under the Yash Raj banner. She also gained recognition for her work as writer, dress designer, and a co-producer in many YRF films. The late singer is the mother of Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra. On the work front, she was last seen in a documentary The Romantics, which was a tribute to her late filmmaker-husband Yash Chopra. The documentary featuring the contribution of Yash Chopra's in the Bollywood industry, showed the evolution of the Hindi entertainment industry over the years. Pamela sang songs including Ghar Aaja Pardesi, Banno Ki Aayegi Baraat, Main Sasural Nahin Jaoongi, Jag Gaya Jag Gaya, and Khud Se Jo Vada Kiya Tha among others.