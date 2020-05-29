'It Has Only Taken 46 Years': Dimple Kapadia Cooks For Twinkle Khanna Her First Meal

Twinkle Khanna on Friday took to her Instagram handle to share that her mother Dimple Kapadia cooked for her the first meal. She wrote that it only took Kapadia 46 years and an extended Coronavirus lockdown to cook her the first delicious meal — fried rice.

She confessed in the caption that she now knows what the phrase 'Maa Ke Haath Ka Khaana' means for real. Twinkle concluded her caption by using a 'Mama Mia' hashtag.

Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar dropped a comment on Twinkle's post and wrote, "It’s never too late for anything". To this, Twinkle replied, "Yep- 46 years isn’t really a long time." [sic]

What does Twinkle Khanna want for Mother's Day? Watch her Kartik Aaryan style monologue

Twinkle Khanna continues to make her fans laugh out loud with the wittiest of captions on her social media updates about her personal as well as professional life. Recently, Mrs. Funnybones poked fun at her 17-year-old 'bun in the oven' Aarav by expressing her pride at his baking skills. She shared a picture of a slice of delicious-looking chocolate brownie cake baked by him and proudly claimed, "When I had a bun in the oven, I did not know I was going to push out a future baker. I produced him and seventeen years later he produced this Chocolate brownie cake with cherry compote. #ProudMomMoment".

Twinkle Khanna shares a post for pregnant women to raise awareness amid COVID-19

While under lockdown with her actor husband Akshay Kumar and kids, Twinkle Khanna has been indulging in activities like cooking and reading while also raising the spirits of her followers with quirky updates about her initiative, Tweak India.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.