'Panga' Actress Richa Chadha Slams An Indian Airline, Asks, 'What’s The Excuse?'

Bollywood News

After Sonam Kapoor, actress Richa Chadha took to her Twitter handle to complain about the runway closure at Delhi airport. Airline releases a response.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Richa

After Sonam Kapoor, actress Richa Chadha took to her Twitter handle to complain about the runway closure at Delhi airport. While the actress mentioned it was because of Republic Day, a few pointed out that it was basically due to fog in the capital city. She later slammed the airline for not receiving the baggage on the conveyor belt even an hour after landing.

READ | Richa Chadha gives 'Free Hugs' to strangers in Mumbai; Ali Fazal says he is proud of her

The airline immediately responded and wrote: "Dear Ms. Chadha, Please accept our earnest apologies for the inconvenience caused. As checked, the flight was assigned a bay which was quite far from the terminal, resulting in more time for baggage delivery. Your feedback is duly noted and will be shared internally for improvements. Thanks, Harshita." [sic]

Airline's update on January 22

READ | I was becoming complacent and unhappy, says Richa Chadha

On the professional front

Famous for her character Bholi Punjaban in Fukrey, the actress, recently turned into a stand-up-comedian. The actress was mentored by comedians Sapan Varma and Ashish Shakya for One Mic Stand.

Richa will be next seen in 'Panga' also starring Kangana Ranaut. Speaking about her character in the film Panga, the Inside Edge 2 actor, Richa Chadha has stated that she thinks it is an important story of two female Kabaddi players and their lives. Richa's character Meenu plays at defence position while Kangana Ranaut’s role as Jaya is a 'raider' in the game. The film is a sports drama and is set to release on January 24, 2020.

Richa Chadha says Kangana Ranaut and she never talked politics on 'Panga' set

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
