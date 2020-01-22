'Panga' Actress Richa Chadha Slams An Indian Airline, Asks, 'What’s The Excuse?'

After Sonam Kapoor, actress Richa Chadha took to her Twitter handle to complain about the runway closure at Delhi airport. While the actress mentioned it was because of Republic Day, a few pointed out that it was basically due to fog in the capital city. She later slammed the airline for not receiving the baggage on the conveyor belt even an hour after landing.

Runway closure at Delhi airport because of Republic Day. Been in the stationary flight for an 45 minutes, it’s going to be another hours wait... — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 22, 2020

I guess it’s not enough that we’re delayed by 2 hours... an hour after landing and the bag hasn’t touched the conveyor belt. @airvistara ? You couldn’t help the runway closure, but this ? What’s the excuse? https://t.co/dCcWicfd9x — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 22, 2020

The airline immediately responded and wrote: "Dear Ms. Chadha, Please accept our earnest apologies for the inconvenience caused. As checked, the flight was assigned a bay which was quite far from the terminal, resulting in more time for baggage delivery. Your feedback is duly noted and will be shared internally for improvements. Thanks, Harshita." [sic]

Airline's update on January 22

#TravelUpdate : Due to poor visibility in Delhi today morning, arrivals/departures from Delhi may get impacted throughout the day with consequential impact across the network. Please visit https://t.co/IZ9taT0TOv or SMS UK<flight no> to 9289228888 for updated flight status. — Vistara (@airvistara) January 22, 2020

On the professional front

Famous for her character Bholi Punjaban in Fukrey, the actress, recently turned into a stand-up-comedian. The actress was mentored by comedians Sapan Varma and Ashish Shakya for One Mic Stand.

Richa will be next seen in 'Panga' also starring Kangana Ranaut. Speaking about her character in the film Panga, the Inside Edge 2 actor, Richa Chadha has stated that she thinks it is an important story of two female Kabaddi players and their lives. Richa's character Meenu plays at defence position while Kangana Ranaut’s role as Jaya is a 'raider' in the game. The film is a sports drama and is set to release on January 24, 2020.

