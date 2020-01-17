Richa Chadha Says Kangana Ranaut And She Never Talked Politics On 'Panga' Set

Actors Richa Chadha and Kangana Ranaut share completely opposing views on the political spectrum. Richa recently revealed that they never spoke about politics on the sets of the movie Panga. Directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and produced by Fox Star Studios, Panga features Jassi Gill, Neena Gupta, Yagya Bhasin, Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chadha. Read to know the details.

Richa Chadha: Kangana and I never discussed politics

When Richa Chadha and Kangana Ranaut came together to star in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's directorial Panga, they steered clear of discussing politics. Richa told a news agency that she and Kangana Ranaut made the film peacefully and professionally and that they never discussed politics on set. She also stated that when she goes on a film set, she does not go to change anyone's beliefs and their political views. She mentioned that everyone has their own beliefs and she strongly believes in it.

On working with different actors, the Fukrey actor Richa Chadha told that she has worked in many films with different actors and when they work in a film, they work on a professional front and puts their best effort. The same thing happened while shooting for Panga too as she and Kangana came together as two professionals acting for a film. And there is no doubt that Kangana is a brilliant and talented actor.

Speaking about her character in the film Panga, the Inside Edge 2 actor, Richa Chadha told that she thinks it is an important story of two female Kabaddi players and their lives. Richa's character Meenu plays at defence position while Kangana Ranaut’s role as Jaya is a 'raider' in the game. The film is a sports drama and is set to release on January 24, 2020.

