Richa Chadha Gives 'Free Hugs' To Strangers In Mumbai; Ali Fazal Says He Is Proud Of Her

National Hug Day was celebrated worldwide on January 21, 2020. Panga actor Richa Chadha also joined in the celebrations of the day, but her way of celebrating was different. The actor made a placard which read 'Free Hugs' and stood on the streets of Mumbai to give hugs to strangers!

Richa Chadha's warm hugs!

The actor shared a video on her Instagram story where she can be seen giving out free hugs to random strangers and fans. The actor wore a simple t-shirt, jeans, and a cream jacket and stood with a placard that said 'Free Hugs'. Here is the video:

Richa, in the caption, talked about how she got out to streets to share some love as there is so much hatred in the world. She also quoted Martin Luther King: “Darkness cannot be driven out by darkness, only light can do that". She further talked about how she hugged strangers and it was a magical experience for her. She then shared that a Kako in a red saree hugged and kissed her and even kissed Richa's friend. Richa also talked about how she made two people hug each other as well. She then said that she wants to do this each year.

Richa Chadha's boyfriend and actor Ali Fazal was all praises for Richa Chadha's attempt. He commented that this was the sweetest thing Richa could have ever done. He also said he is very proud of her.

Richa Chadha will be seen playing a pivotal role in the upcoming movie Panga. The movie also stars Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta, and Yagya Bhasin. The movie is all set to release on January 24, 2020.

Image Courtesy: Richa Chadha's Instagram

