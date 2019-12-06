The Debate
Panipat: Nupur Sanon Lauds Kriti Sanon; Says Fans Will Fall In Love With Parvati Bai

Bollywood News

Kriti Sanon's movie Panipat hit the theatres on December 6. Nupur Sanon has a lot to talk about the movie and her sister's character in the film. Check her post

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
panipat

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon, the sister duo in Bollywood have time and again showcased their love for each other on their social media handles. Be it before Nupur’s first album release, or lastest project Filhaal, Kriti Sanon has left no stone unturned to cheer for her beloved sister. The two sisters are known to pen cute notes for each other on their social media. On December 6, the day of Kriti’s Panipat release, Nupur took to her Instagram to talk about her sister’s performance in the movie.

'Parvati Bai is the woman who carries 'only and only pure love' in her heart'

Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt’s much-anticipated film Panipat: The Great Betrayal hit the theatres on December 6. Social media is full of fans sharing their comments and reviews about the movie. On Friday noon, Nupur Sanon took to her Instagram to share a big note about what she felt about Parvati Bai’s (Kriti Sanon) character in the movie. Firstly, Nupur hinted that her note was definitely going to be a long one. Sharing about how Kriti deserved every bit of it, she revealed that one could sure-shot fall in love with Parvati Bai’s character in Panipat. Furthermore, she spoke about how she could not believe her sister had grown up so much as an actor. Have a look at Nupur’s post here.  

A post shared by Nupur Sanon (@nupursanon) on

 

Here's what netizens have shared about Panipat movie

