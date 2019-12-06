Panipat: Nupur Sanon Lauds Kriti Sanon; Says Fans Will Fall In Love With Parvati Bai

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon, the sister duo in Bollywood have time and again showcased their love for each other on their social media handles. Be it before Nupur’s first album release, or lastest project Filhaal, Kriti Sanon has left no stone unturned to cheer for her beloved sister. The two sisters are known to pen cute notes for each other on their social media. On December 6, the day of Kriti’s Panipat release, Nupur took to her Instagram to talk about her sister’s performance in the movie.

'Parvati Bai is the woman who carries 'only and only pure love' in her heart'

Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt’s much-anticipated film Panipat: The Great Betrayal hit the theatres on December 6. Social media is full of fans sharing their comments and reviews about the movie. On Friday noon, Nupur Sanon took to her Instagram to share a big note about what she felt about Parvati Bai’s (Kriti Sanon) character in the movie. Firstly, Nupur hinted that her note was definitely going to be a long one. Sharing about how Kriti deserved every bit of it, she revealed that one could sure-shot fall in love with Parvati Bai’s character in Panipat. Furthermore, she spoke about how she could not believe her sister had grown up so much as an actor. Have a look at Nupur’s post here.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon And Nupur Sanon Are Giving Us Major Sister Goals

Also Read | Kriti Sanon says that Nupur could not get a better co-star than Akshay Kumar; here's why

Also Read | Kriti Sanon Sweetly Trolls Her Sister Nupur After She Goofs Up The Release Date Of 'Luka Chuppi'

Here's what netizens have shared about Panipat movie

I have a gut feeling #Panipat will do excellent.. — Yasir Khan (@YaRdLeY002) December 4, 2019

T:561 #PanipatReview

The story and the legacy that this movie intends to deliver is good enough reason to watch the movie. The positive #PanipatReview are making the reason even better.👌 pic.twitter.com/x02NK20Tnh — Mayank Sengar (@Sengar_S_Mayank) December 5, 2019

@kritisanon ive seen ur career till date. Ive Always believed in u, & 2day seeing the positive reviews of #Panipat trust me, it brought tears to my eyes.Tears of joy. May u get more success like this, coz u deserve every bit of it. Ur dewana from Bangladesh. Love u forever❤️ pic.twitter.com/Qnrc20LAQu — Tahlil Mashrur (@luvkritisanon) December 6, 2019

Strategy, patience and management is involved in every #War #PanipatReview — Divyanshi Sharma (@ShDivyanshi) December 6, 2019

Also Read | Panipat: The Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer gets a thumbs up from B-Town celebs

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.