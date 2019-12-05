Kriti Sanon Says That Nupur Could Not Get A Better Co-star Than Akshay Kumar; Here's Why

Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon recently made her debut with Akshay Kumar in a music video, Fillhal. While the song has become a sensation. Akshay and Nupur’s chemistry was loved by fans who simply could not get enough of it. Nupur's sister, Kriti has also recently worked with Akshay in a multi-starrer film titled Housefull 4. Both the Sanon sisters seem to have enjoyed their time working with Akshay Kumar. The elder sister, Kriti Sanon has a lot to say about her experience of working with the Khiladi actor.

In a recent interview with a leading news portal, Kriti opened up about her co-star Akshay who has also shared the screen space with her sister Nupur. Their music video, Fillhal came out a couple of weeks back and has received a lot of love from the audience. Speaking about the chemistry, Akshay and Nupur share a great bond together. Kriti also mentioned that Akshay is one of the best co-stars that her sister could make her debut with and she is very happy for her.

Kriti also said that she had a great time working with Akshay on Housefull 4, and he is very chilled and down-to-earth Dilli-waala, and a very nice human being. The actor is still very hungry to perform. She said that she had a blast shooting with him and she is glad that Sajid and Farhad felt that their chemistry is something that they would want to explore in yet another movie, Bachchan Pandey. As for Nupur, Kriti revealed that Filhall happened in a very organic way. Nupur could not believe it for the longest time. However, Kriti is glad because she feels like he is the best co-star that her sister could have ever asked for to start her career with.

