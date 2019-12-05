Panipat: The Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets A Thumbs Up From B-Town Celebs

Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt starrer Panipat is all set to release tomorrow on December 6. The trailer of the movie has grabbed everyone's attention. While some appreciated the actor's performances, others compared the trailer with Bajirao Mastani. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the movie is based on the third battle of Panipat that took place between the Marathas and the Afghan king's troops. Reportedly, the movie recently had a special screening for Bollywood actors. The invitees are said to have included Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Nupur Sanon, Goldie Behl, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Shashank Khaitan, Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor and many others.

Celebs' rave reviews

The celebrities who watched the movie took to their social media accounts to share their opinions and express their views on the movie. Here are all the tweets that the actors shared:

Wishing super success to the entire team of #Panipat - @duttsanjay @kritisanon @arjunk26 & @AshGowariker - hearing wonderful things about this epic. Conquer the Box Office . Har har Mahadev pic.twitter.com/TquAHMjhpq — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 5, 2019

Watched the battle of #Panipat recreated on screen in all its glory! Completely captivated! Chachu you’ve done full justice to the role @arjunk26!!

Hard work shows in every frame. Congratulations to the team @duttsanjay @kritisanon pic.twitter.com/uUXhaQFcxJ — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 5, 2019

#panipat ! Beautifully emoted , directed , amazing background scores , costumes , crisp edit and the camera works surreal. @arjunk26 top class. @kritisanon it’s by far your best performance @duttsanjay always my favourite. @agppl ♥️ also loved watching my aunt back woohoo 🥳 — Siddhanth Kapoor (@SiddhanthKapoor) December 4, 2019

In this time of “instant everything” @AshGowariker, you have managed to pull off a well-crafted, painstakingly authentic film #Panipat, about an era we as Indians know so little about. @arjunk26 & @kritisanon are real revelations. (1/2) — goldie behl (@GOLDIEBEHL) December 5, 2019

Was such an absolute delight watching @kritisanon in #Panipat , my most favourite role of your’s so far ... such a beautiful character and portrayed to the T with such grace and depth . Woke up with ‘’mann mein shiva” ringing inside of me 🤩🌻♥️ — Zoa Morani (@zoamorani) December 4, 2019

For a Die hard History Lover #Panipat was such a treat @AshGowariker @kritisanon man your performance 💥uff explosive yrf goonjod with my whistles no 😂.... congrats da entire cast for such great performances — Warda S Nadiadwala🌹 (@WardaNadiadwala) December 5, 2019

