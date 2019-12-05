The Debate
Panipat: The Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets A Thumbs Up From B-Town Celebs

Bollywood News

'Panipat' movie will hit the screens on December 6. The movie had a special screening for many Bollywood celebrities. Here are their reactions to the movie.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
panipat

Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt starrer Panipat is all set to release tomorrow on December 6.  The trailer of the movie has grabbed everyone's attention. While some appreciated the actor's performances, others compared the trailer with Bajirao Mastani. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the movie is based on the third battle of Panipat that took place between the Marathas and the Afghan king's troops. Reportedly, the movie recently had a special screening for Bollywood actors. The invitees are said to have included Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Nupur Sanon, Goldie Behl, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Shashank Khaitan, Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor and many others.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon Learnt THIS New Language While Preparing For Her Role As Parvatibai In Panipat

Also Read: Panipat Film Controversy Escalates About THIS Dialogue, Kriti Sanon Speaks Up

Celebs' rave reviews

The celebrities who watched the movie took to their social media accounts to share their opinions and express their views on the movie. Here are all the tweets that the actors shared:

Also Read: Sarileru Neekevvaru Action-thriller Could Mark Mahesh Babu's Bollywod Debut?

Also Read: Pati Chintu Tyagi Performs At A Delhi Mall As Crowd Goes Crazy, Watch Video

 

 

Published:
