Panipat: Why Wasn't Arjun Kapoor Happy During The Promotions?

The cast and crew of Panipat have kick-started the promotions. Recently, the makers of the film held a special event in Mumbai for the launch of the song Mann Mein Shiva that saw the lead stars of the film Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon along with their director Ashutosh Gowariker arriving like royals in a chariot. The duo has also started attending various events to promote Panipat. However, it looks like on Monday, November 25, Arjun Kapoor wasn't happy at the promotion event.

Here’s why Arjun Kapoor was unhappy during the promotions

Recently, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram to share how unhappy he felt without Kriti Sanon during the event. He shared a picture in which he was seen making a sad face. Sharing his forlorn side, he captioned the picture saying, “When Parvati Bai aka Kriti Sanon isn’t around to help me promote.” Kriti immediately reposted his picture on her social media handle and wrote, “When was this? I am always with you is #PromotionsKePathPe Raaya!” Not only this, later, Arjun Kapoor expressed his sheer happiness by posting an adorable picture collage with Kriti after she arrived. The two are all smiles in the photographs showcasing their affable side. Arjun Kapoor wrote, “When she’s around to promote.” Fans cannot stop gushing over the Panipat stars' cute off-screen chemistry.

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat is a historical drama. The film is set to release on December 6, 2019. It will also feature Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role. The movie chronicles the story of the Third battle of Panipat. In it, Arjun Kapoor will essay the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Kriti Sanon will portray the role of Parvati Bai. Fans have shared their excitement to see the new BFFs of Bollywood share the screen together.

