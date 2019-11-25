Kriti Sanon To Have A Face-off With Kriti Sanon Because Of This; Details Inside

Kriti Sanon might face a dilemma on December 6, 2019. Kriti will be a part of two movies, and both will be releasing on the same date. Sanon's historical drama Panipat will be clashing with the comedy-drama Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Kriti vs Kriti

Kriti Sanon is starring in a prominent role in the movie Panipat. The actor is playing the role of Parvati Bai, who is the wife of Sadashiv Rao Bhau. Arjun Kapoor is essaying the role of Sadashiv. This is the first time for Kriti to be acting in a serious period drama movie. She looks like a typical Maratha warrior princess in her role. Here is a look of Kriti as Panipat:

Panipat is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. It traces the story of the Third Battle of Panipat, which was fought in 1761. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, who plays the antagonist Ahmad Shah Abdali.

While Kriti is playing a central role in Panipat, the actor is also appearing in the comedy-drama Pati Patni Aur Woh. She is doing a special role in the film. According to an article on a news portal, a source claimed that Kriti had shot for a small role in the movie a long time ago with the lead of the film Kartik Aaryan. The source also claimed that they were seen together on the sets. No information as to what role she plays in the movie has been revealed by the makers of the film. The source shared that it is a small but special role.

Kartik Aaryan had actually teased Kriti's part in the movie. Though no confirmation was given by Aaryan after this post whether this was Kriti, fans have guessed it to be the Luka Chuppi actor. It will be interesting to see what role Sanon has in the movie. Pati Patni Aur Woh stars Kartik with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz.

