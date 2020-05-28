Pankaj Kapur And Other Bollywood Actors Who Have Directed Popular Films

Bollywood has an endless list of skilled actors, directors, and artists who have earned recognition worldwide. Bollywood actors like Aamir Khan, Pankaj Kapur, Anupam Kher, Rajat Kapoor, and several others went on from being actors to directors. Listed below are actors who have also directed films.

Bollywood male actors who have directed films

Pankaj Kapur

Bollywood actor Pankaj Kapur is known for his performances in films like Maqbool, Shaandaar, Finding Fanny, Ek Doctor Ki Maut, The Weight Of Cotton among others. Pankaj Kapur is known not only as a versatile actor, but also as a fine director. Pankaj Kapur's directorial film Mausam may have tanked the box-office, but the movie that starred Pankaj Kapoor's son Shahid Kapoor with Sonam Kapoor won audience's hearts. The film showed the life of Harinder who falls in love with Aayat, a Kashmiri woman. The tale was filled with romance and drama as they struggled through years of separation due to communal riots, terrorist attacks, and a war. The actor and son will be seen next in the film, Jersey

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher is well-known not only for his films, but also for his acting institute. Anupam Kher's movies include One Day, Saaraansh, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and many more. When it comes to direction, Kher directed the popular family-based film, Om Jai Jagadish. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Waheeda Rehman, Fardeen Khan among others in lead roles. The film is a story based on three brothers who try and resolve their own troubles while staying united.

Rajat Kapoor

Rajat Kapoor is another prominent actor in Bollywood. Fans know Rajat Kapoor for his performances in movies like Kapoor & Sons where he played father to Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan's characters. Rajat Kapoor's films include Mulk, Kapoor & Sons, Bheja Fry, among several others. The actor has made films like Raghu Romeo. The film ended up winning the National Film Award. He is also known for his critically acclaimed films, Mithya and Ankhon Dekhi.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan has starred in some of the most entertaining films such as Andaz Apna Apna, Fanaa, 3 Idiots, and several others. On the directorial front, Khan directed Taare Zameen Par.The emotional film was loved by the masses and praised by the critics as well.

