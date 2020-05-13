'I Still Get Nervous': Shahid Kapoor On Working With Father Pankaj Kapur

Working with family in the film has always been special for stars in Bollywood as it makes shooting a personal experience. Bollywood's handsome hunk, Shahid Kapoor who is all set to share screen space with his father in his upcoming film, Jersey remake, opened up about his experience. Though the shooting has been stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but as per reports, the two have shot some scenes together. During a recent chat with his fans, Shahd was asked a question about doing a film with father Pankaj Kapur.

Shahid Kapoor shares his feelings of sharing frame with father Pankaj Kapur in Jersey

Shahid Kapoor on May 12 started AskMe challenge on Twitter where he interacted with his fans. A fan asked Shahid about his experience of working with Pankaj in the forthcoming film. On this, Shahid replied to the fan and shared that being with his father in the same frame, still makes him nervous. Shahid and Pankaj Kapur have shared screen space in films like Shandaar and Shahid has been directed by him earlier as well in Mausam that came out in 2011. In the upcoming film, the doting father will be seen playing Shahid Kapoor’s mentor.

I still get nervous sharing the frame with him. https://t.co/xnD9cjgAFq — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 12, 2020

A while back, as per reports, director of Jersey, Gowtham Tinnanuri had called Shahid ‘dedicated actor’ and mentioned that he enjoyed working with him in Jersey. The shoot is still pending and as soon as the lockdown gets over, it will commence. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and is produced by Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, and Aman Gill. It is slated to release on August 28, 2020.

The actor was shooting for the film in Chandigarh before the lockdown. He was injured while practising for his character and got 13 stitches. After a break of a few days, he resumed shooting. Shahid even celebrated his 39th birthday on set where his wife Mira Kapoor paid a visit. But the shooting of the film got suspended due to coronavirus outbreak, and Shahid revealed the information with a tweet.

