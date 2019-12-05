Pankaj Kapur Joins Son Shahid Kapoor As His Mentor In The Upcoming Sports Drama 'Jersey'

Pankaj Kapur, who shares an amazing rapport with his son actor Shahid Kapoor, has been reportedly confirmed for essaying the role of Shahid Kapoor's mentor in his upcoming Gowtham Tinnanuri directorial Jersey. The film revolves around a heartwarming story of a father-son bond over cricket and Shahid Kapoor has kept his fans updated with his preparation for the movie. Trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh announced the addition of veteran actor Pankaj Kapur to the cast of Jersey through his social media account this morning.

#Confirmed: Father - son on big screen again... #PankajKapur to play mentor to #ShahidKapoor in #Jersey... Costars #MrunalThakur... Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original #Telugu version... 28 Aug 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/l6Ybm9AAmz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 5, 2019

Shahid Kapoor was previously seen playing the role of a cricketer in Yash Raj Films' Dil Bole Hadippa opposite actor Rani Mukherji. Shahid Kapoor's previous film Kabir Singh had been a remake of a south Indian film Arjun Reddy in which he was seen opposite Kiara Advani. The film went on to become a blockbuster with collections of over Rs 350 crore at the box office. After a small hiatus and the massive success of Kabir Singh, the actor has now started prepping for Jersey. While talking about the film, Shahid stated that it took him some time to decide what will be his next film, but he knew that Jersey will be his next the minute he saw the film. The actor has stated that the film is a wonderful, inspiring, and a very personal human journey that he connected with.

More about Jersey

Jersey is the story of a 35-year-old Ranji player, Arjun, a failed cricketer who decides to pursue his dream of becoming a part of the Indian cricket team. The film deals with the challenges faced by the character to earn the spot in the team and to fulfill his dream. It is a heart-warming story that emphasizes the relationship between a father and his son. The original film, starring actor Nani, was successful at the box office and was directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who is directing the Hindi version as well. The Hindi remake will feature the Super 30 actor Mrunal Thakur opposite Shahid Kapoor and is scheduled to release in August 2020, and will be produced by Tollywood producer Allu Aravind.

