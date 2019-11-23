Maha Kaminey: A Sequel To 'Kaminey' In The Works With Shahid Kapoor?

Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bharadwaj have delivered some good films together. Vishal directed Shahid for the first time in Kaminey and later in Haider, both the films were critical and commercial successes that earned Shahid praises from critics and audience members alike. Though their third collaboration, Rangoon, was rejected by the audience, critics called it a good attempt to capture the essence of World War II.

Also read: Jersey: Fans Go Berserk As Shahid Kapoor Shares Video

A sequel to Kaminey in works?

As Shahid is gearing up to start shooting for his next, rumours about him featuring in a sequel of Kaminey have surfaced on the internet. Shahid was also recently seen getting clicked by the paparazzi along with Vishal Bharadwaj. A while ago, details about the sequel had also surfaced, and it was speculated that Vishal Bharadwaj has registered the title of the film as Maha Kaminey. A source close to the director has reportedly revealed that Vishal does have a script in mind and furthermore wishes to go ahead in a franchisal manner. It was revealed that, not too long ago, the director applied for the title of Maha Kaminey with the Indian Circulation Photos Producers' Affiliation. Shahid will be reprising the roles of Charlie and Guddu in the sequel if the actor-director duo decides to go ahead with it. The film will reportedly only go on floors only after Shahid wraps up the shoot for Jersey.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor Lofts For A Six During The Preparations For Jersey

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey

After the massive success of Shahid's Kabir Singh, the actor has now started prepping for his next film titled Jersey. While talking about the film, Shahid stated that it took him some time to decide what will be his next, but he knew that Jersey will be his next the minute he saw the film. The actor has stated that the film is a wonderful, inspiring, and a very personal human journey that he connected with.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor Reveals What Grabbed His Attention Towards Mira Rajput

Also read: Shahid Kapoor: Best Traditional Outfits From The Actor's Wardrobe

Also read: Jersey: Makers Finalise Female Lead Opposite Shahid Kapoor, Netizens Celebrate Choice

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.