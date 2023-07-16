Pankaj Tripathi Poses For Paps At Airport, Requests Privacy For His Family | Watch

Pankaj Tripathi may not have had any releases in the first half of 2023 but he has had a jam-packed schedule nonetheless. The actor only recently announced the wrap on filming for Main Atal Hoon. He now appears to be taking some time off with his family before he joins to shoot yet another project in the pipeline.

3 things you need to know

Pankaj Tripathi just finished filming for Main Atal Hoon, the biopic on the three-time Prime Minister to India Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in which he plays the titular role.

The actor's next big release is the Akshay Kumar starrer Oh My God 2 which is slated for a release on August 11.

The actor has also spoken about limiting the number of projects he takes on in a year in order to strike a better work-life balance.

Pankaj Tripathi asks paparazzi to click him instead of his family



Pankaj Tripathi was recently photographed entering the Mumbai airport with his family in tow. As the paparazzi rushed to click the family of four, Tripathi can be heard quipping how he is the actor and they should focus on him. He also politely requested the paparazzi to refrain from clicking his family.



The video also shows the actor obliging for a photograph with a fan before he rushes into the airport. Pankaj Tripathi's wife Mridula also engaged in polite conversation with the paparazzi before heading in. The actor had recently shared how he endeavors to spend more time with his family even as his schedule continues to swell with work. This family trip appears to be a step in that direction.

Pankaj Tripathi wants to curtail his number of projects per year



In a recent interview the actor had shared how he wants to do no more than four projects a year. The reason he shared, was so that he could spend more time with his family along with replenish his energy so as to be able to perform better at work. Tripathi currently has OMG 2, Fukrey 3, Main Atal Hoon, Stree 2 and series Gulkand Tales lined up for release.