Pankaj Tripathi Wraps Main Atal Hoon Shoot, Calls Working On Biopic 'memorable'

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has officially announced the wrap of film Main Atal Hoon. The film is based on the life of three-time Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The actor shared a short video to commemorate the end of his journey playing the titular role.

3 things you need to know

Main Atal Hoon's director Ravi Jadhav has been a part of National Award-winning movies like Natarang and Balgandharva.

Before commencing the shoot for the film in Lucknow, the team of Main Atal Hoon met UP's CM Yogi Adityanath.

Besides Main Atal Hoon, the actor will next be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2, Fukrey 3 and Shraddha Kapoor led Stree 2.

Pankaj Tripathi announces the wrap of Main Atal Hoon



Pankaj Tripathi took to his Instagram handle to share a video capturing the last shot filmed for the movie. The video shows the actor delivering his last dialogue following which the wrap is announced. The film's crew, including director Ravi Jadhav celebrates the moment by clapping and exchanging kinds words about one another's contributions to the film.



Tripathi's caption expressed just how grateful he was for the opportunity to play a role as impactful as that of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. His caption read, "This 'atal' journey will be memorable forever! I feel lucky to realise the aspect of a great personality like 'Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee' on the big screen. #MainAtalHoon" Main Atal Hoon is all set for a December release this year.

Pankaj Tripathi wants to cut back on his number of projects



Pankaj Tripathi has had a jam-packed start to 2023 with back to back filming schedules for atleast 8 projects. Though the actor has expressed gratitude for being in-demand, he wants to take it a little slow. Tripathi recently announced that he will be doing not more than 4 projects a year. The actor wants to strike a healthy work-life balance and aims to spend more time with his family.