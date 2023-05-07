Pankaj Tripathi Begins Filming For Main Atal Hoon, Calls It An 'honour'

Pankaj Tripathi kickstarted the shooting of his forthcoming film titled Main Atal Hoon. The movie is the biopic of the former Indian Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The actor announced the news in an Instagram post on Sunday (May 7).

Pankaj shared a picture of the clapper of the film. In another photo, the Mirzapur star posed with film’s director Ravi Jadhav, producer Vinod Bhanushali and Sandeep Singh. He wrote in the caption, 'Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji', I hope that I will do justice to this great personality! Filming begins for #MainATALHoon In cinemas December 2023." See the post here.

Talking about the movie, Pankaj said, “Getting a chance to play the role of our great leader, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an honour in itself. We went through rigorous reading sessions, to understand the dialect, his lifestyle and his vision for India. I feel elated today as we begin shooting for Main Atal Hoon."

Director Ravi further stated, “I have seen Pankaj ji being super involved in the process of knowing and understanding Atal ji. I am sure no one else would have been a better fit than Pankaj Ji to essay such a proficient personality. Hoping to create the same magic with our film that Atal ji created with his life and his vision for our country.”

More about Main Atal Hoon

Pankaj Tripathi portrays Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a former prime minister, in the movie Main Atal Hoon. The movie, which is written by Utkarsh Naithani, would be released in theatres in December 2023. Salim-Sulaiman wrote the soundtrack for the movie, Sameer wrote the lyrics, and Sonu Nigam provided the voice for the announcement video..

Directed by National Award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, Main Atal Hoon is presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios. It is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, and Kamlesh Bhanushali in collaboration with 70MM Talkies. Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma are the co-producers of the film.