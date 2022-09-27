Pankaj Tripathi 'concerned' Over Hindi Cinema Content; Opens Up On His Taste In Films

There is an ongoing debate about mainstream Bollywood films and the content from the South. While several Hindi films have failed to impress the audience in the past few months, movies from Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema seemingly flourished among the Hindi audience. Amid the debate, Pankaj Tripathi recently expressed his concern over the content in mainstream Hindi cinema and also revealed what kind of films he likes to watch.

Pankaj Tripathi, who was last seen in the second season of Criminal Justice, recently had a chat with Connect FM Canada. In the interview, the actor talked about his analysis and revealed that he has a distinct taste in cinema. He further added that he enjoys Malayalam and Bengali cinema but watches only a few mainstream Hindi films.

Talking about the box office failure of several Bollywood movies, the actor threw light on how the Hindi audience has changed after the COVID-19 pandemic as they found time to watch a plethora of content on streaming platforms. He added, "There are stories from all over the world on these platforms, and the audience may be improved their taste and thought 'what are you presenting to us?"

The Mirzapur actor looked back at the times when the audience had limited options of films which made them go to the theatres to watch them. He added how only a few Bollywood films are doing well and added that the content of Hindi mainstream movies worries him.

On Pankaj Tripathi's work front

Pankaj Tripathi had two releases this year - Criminal Justice Season 2 and Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga. The actor was reportedly working on the much-awaited third season of the Amazon Prime Video drama Mirzapur, which also stars Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Vijay Varma and Rasika Dugal. He will also share the screen space with Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film OMG 2 and reprise his role as Pandit Ji in Fukrey 3.

Image: Instagram/@pankajtripathi