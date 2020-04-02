Pankaj Tripathi Hones Writing Skills During Quarantine, Calls It His 'creative Extension'

Pankaj Tripathi, in a recent interview with an online portal, revealed that the quarantine time has brought out the writer in him. In the interview, he revealed that he is penning down his thoughts to keep his writing skills sharp. Although he refused to call the writing as a screenplay or a story, he said that if the end product turns out to be satisfactory, he will figure out what to do with it.

In the media interview, Pankaj Tripathi exclaimed that he is writing to fulfil his creative quest. According to him, actors closely associate with writing, even in the projects that they are just acting. He also believed that as an artist, actors are the ones that communicate the writer's message to the audience through their body language.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Pankaj Tripathi will next be seen in Sharan Sharma's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The movie, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead, is based on the real-life of Indian Air Force Pilot Gunjan Saxena. The upcoming movie is slated to hit the marquee on April 24, 2020.

Besides the upcomer, Pankaj Tripathi will be seen playing an important role in Kabir Khan's '83. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Angad Bedi, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, among others. The movie was slated to hit the marquee this month, however, due to the coronavirus crisis the released date of the upcomer has been pushed. Thereafter, Pankaj Tripathi has a slew of movies in kitty. He will be seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo, Satish Kaushik's Kaagaz, and Laxman Utekar's Mimi, among others.

