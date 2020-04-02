'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Cast To Entertain Audience Online Amid Lockdown?

Now that one of the most entertaining shows- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been stalled due to Coronavirus outbreak in the country, as per latest reports, the team of the much-loved show has decided to post a daily chore or activity that they are practising on their social media platforms to entertain their fans.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast to entertain fans on social media

If the latest reports are to believed, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast will be sharing fun anecdotes of their whereabouts at home to keep their fans enthralled. Be it yoga, indoor workout, cooking or reading, they will share some ideas with fans to keep themselves occupied during the lockdown. Interestingly, they will also ask their audience to share a clip of their routine and the same could be streamed online on the show's social media pages.

In an interaction with a news portal, Samay Shah, who is a part of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast expressed that since we are home now, it is a great time to spend with family, which we do not usually get during the shoot. Furthermore, he also said that this will be a good opportunity to keep in touch with the audience. Samay Shah also exclaimed that he has created a set of videos in which he will be seen cooking, cleaning and also narrating 'Shayars' which many might not know.

On the other hand, Mandar Chadwadkar, who plays the role of Bhide in TMKOC in the same interaction with the news portal said that it has been one of the kinds that the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast has not seen each other in a while now. He shared that the sets of the show is like a second home to the team and also that the quarantine is a good way to spend time with family and loved ones. Bhide also prayed for the country's recovery and quick healing.

