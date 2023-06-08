Pankaj Tripathi Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath In Lucknow With Main Atal Hoon Team

Pankaj Tripathi and the makers of the upcoming film Main Atal Hoon recently met with the honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath. This meeting took place in Lucknow, the official picture of which has also been shared by the honourable Chief Minister to his official Instagram handle. This comes just as team Main Atal Hoon commences the Lucknow leg of their schedule in the city of Nawabs.

Main Atal Hoon is a biopic centred around the life of former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Pankaj Tripathi is headlining the film, in and as the three-time Prime Minister of India. A first look of the actor as Atal Bihari Vajpayee was also unveiled in December last year.

Pankaj Tripathi and team Atal meet with the honourable CM of UP

(Pankaj Tripathi has as many as 7 films lined up | Image: Pankay Tripathi/Instagram)

Team Main Atal Hoon, comprising of Pankaj Tripathi, producer Vinod Bhanushali and director Ravi Jadhav met with the honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath. The cordial meeting comprised of a discussion regarding the film which is currently under way in addition to a revelation of plans regarding shooting in the state of Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Lucknow.

The honourable Chief Minister shared an official photo of the meeting to his official Instagram handle, briefly mentioning the fruitful conversations that took place. The picture featured him along side Pankaj Tripathi, Vinod Bhanushali and Ravi Jadhav.

Main Atal Hoon team commences Lucknow shoot schedule

(Team Main Atal Hoon commences Lucknow shoot for film | Image: pankajtripathi/Instagram)



Team Main Atal Hoon's time in lucknow will mark the team's second shoot schedule. This schedule will reportedly last for a period of 16 days. Pankaj Tripathi had earlier shared what an honour it is to be able to play the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee on-screen also sharing details of the lengthy preparations that went into getting the dialect and overall demeanour correct.

Director Ravi Jadhav also affirmed his faith in Tripathi's commitment for the role stating that there is nobody else who would have made a better choice to step in to the reel-shoes of Vajpayee. The film is eyeing a theatrical release later this year.