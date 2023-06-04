Pankaj Tripathi Comments On Lack Of Releases In 2023 So Far, Allays Fans' Concern

Ever since Pankaj Tripathi has risen to prominence with a diverse body of work, he has secured a loyal fan base for the unique brand of acting he brings to the table. The actor however, has been conspicuously missing from the public eye for the first quarter of 2023, with respect to releases. Commenting on this unexpected absence, Pankaj laid to rest his fans' concerns.

Pankaj Tripathi on his 'absence'

(Pankaj Tripathi shared a still from his series Mirzapur 2. | Image: Pankaj Tripathi/Instagram)

The lack of releases on Pankaj Tripathi's part for the first quarter of the year, has concerned fans of the actor owing to the lack of releases as well announcements of future projects. Addressing their concerns, Pankaj assured his fans that he does in fact have a very busy year lined up for him.

Dismissing the idea of him 'missing' from the scene, Pankaj stated how it takes time to make a movie, referring to the lengthy and detailed process. The actor also revealed how he had been busy with some personal work with respect to some development projects that he was overseeing in his village. This explained why the actor had remained missing from the public eye for the the initial months of the year.

Pankaj Tripathi on his future lineup

(On May 7, Pankaj Tripathi shared the picture from the muhurat of his upcoming film Main Atal Hoon | Image: Pankaj Tripathi/Instagram)

Laying fans' concerns to rest, the actor opened up about the expansive list if projects that will be made available to audiences this year. Referring to his completed projects, Pankaj Tripathi shared how Mirzapur 3, Oh My God 2, Kadak Singh and Fukrey 3 have already entered the post-production stage.

The actor further revealed that he was already working on Main Hoon Atal which is a biopic on the former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He would soon also commence work on horror-comedy Stree 2, the first installment of which also featured him. Asking his fans to be patient, he also relayed how he too is simply waiting for the right time for movies to be out.