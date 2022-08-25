Mirzapur actor Pankaj Tripathi is all set to return as lawyer Madhav Mishra in the much-awaited third season of the legal crime drama web series Criminal Justice, titled Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach. While the makers piqued the curiosity of the audience by dropping a thrilling teaser and trailer of the show, Pankaj Tripathi recently talked about reprising his role in the series and revealing how his character was quite similar to him in real life.

Pankaj Tripathi sheds light on his character in Criminal Justice

In a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Pankaj Tripathi talked about returning to the series for the third time and revealed how getting into the skin of the character was not a challenge but remembering the lines definitely was. Stating further, he revealed how Madhav Mishra was similar to him and added that it was him 10-12 years ago. He expressed his struggle to remember the complex legal jargon and stated that it required a lot of hard work and he could not even improvise on the spot the way he does in his films.

“The tough part is remembering the lines. Madhav Mishra is very similar to me. In fact, it’s me 10-12 years ago. So getting into the character isn’t that difficult. But I can’t remember the lines. That’s a genuine problem and that is what requires a lot of hard work. The thing is I like to say my lines in the form of a conversation. Sometimes, I make slight changes on the spot. But here, in court, there are legal terms and you can’t improvise. So, it is tough but then that is what you are hired for,” he told Hindustan Times.

Helmed by Rohan Sippy, Criminal Justice 3 is an Indian adaptation of the BBC Studios drama series of the same name, and earlier starred Vikrant Massey and Kirti Kulhari playing the lead roles. Criminal Justice Season One was released on April 5, 2019, which turned out to be a big hit. In December 2020, the second season was also released which got rave reviews from fans as well as critics.

On the other hand, Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in the film Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga and is currently gearing for the release of two of his upcoming movies namely OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 and Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh that is expected to release some time this year.

(Image: @pankajtripathi/Instagram)