After two successful seasons, actor Pankaj Tripathi is all set for the release of the third instalment of the highly-anticipated show Criminal Justice. On August 10, the makers finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer for season 3, titled Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach. The forthcoming season will witness the Mirzapur star once again stepping into the shoes of lawyer Madhav Mishra as he will fight his toughest case so far which revolves around the murder of popular child actor Zara Ahuja.

Criminal Justice 3 Trailer

The trailer shared by the makers starts with a woman knocking on Tripathi aka Madhav Mishra's door as she says, "I'm Avantika Ahuja. I need your help sir", which seemingly shocks him. A twisted case unfolds as media goes berserk as everyone wants to get to the bottom of the truth about the death of Zara. The prime suspect in the murder is her own brother, Mukul Ahuja and Madhav takes up his case. Surrounded by so many mysteries, he is in the search of truth but the case gets even more complicated with each passing minute.

Sharing the trailer on his Instagram handle, Pankaj Tripathi wrote, "Murder, Motives, Opportunity and Lies - Kya apne sabse mushkil case ko jeet paayenge Madhav Mishra? #HotstarSpecials #CriminalJustice - Adhura Sach, streaming from 26th Aug only on @disneyplushotstar #CriminalJustice3 #CriminalJusticeOnHotstar".

Helmed by Rohan Sippy, Criminal Justice 3 is an Indian adaptation of the BBC Studios drama series of the same name, and earlier starred Vikrant Massey and Kirti Kulhari playing the lead roles. Criminal Justice Season One was released on April 5, 2019, which turn out to be a big hit. In December 2020, the second season was also released which got rave reviews from fans as well as critics.