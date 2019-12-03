Pankaj Tripathi Believes It Is Wrong To Promote Statements Like 'Boys Don't Cry'

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. He is known for playing a wide variety of roles in multiple genres including comedy, action, drama and romance. He has also played several villainous roles throughout his career. While the actor has worked in multiple acclaimed projects and featured in a multitude of different roles, Pankaj Tripathi has a few roles that he says he will never play. In a recent interview, Pankaj opened up about the types of roles that he would never do as a conscious choice.

Roles that Pankaj Tripathi would never take

One type of role that Pankaj is truly averse to, is the role of a character that portrays fake masculinity. In the interview, he says that he would never sell the message of fake masculinity through his work. He claimed to be completely against portraying a man who showcases fake masculinity by saying things like, "Why are you crying like a girl", or, "True men do not feel fear."

Pankaj also talked about his reasoning for not wanting to do roles that showcase fake masculinity. He said that the facade of fake masculinity that prevails in society needs to be broken. He adds that men are human too, and hence they too feel like crying at times. So he believed that it is wrong to promote statements such as, "Boys don't cry", and similar sentiments such as this.

Pankaj Tripathi added that he does not mind playing the role of a villain. However, if he is asked to do a scene that involves child abuse, then he would never do it. He claimed that he would not do such a scene irrespective of the amount of money he is paid.

He clarified that all his characters do not need to look good and sound preachy. He said that while some roles in a story are that of a bad guy, it is important to see what the intention behind showing a bad guy is. He believes that sometimes such parts are added for satire. Pankaj also said that he tries to bring in the changes he wanted to see in society through the mode of entertainment. He added that he would rather do a role where he would get to showcase what it means to be a real man or a gentleman.

He finally talked about the responsibility that filmmakers have when it comes to giving the right message in their films. He said that while cinema is a mode of entertainment, the audience still puts some thought behind it. That's why Pankaj wants to be a responsible entertainer who could seamlessly inject positive thoughts into the viewers' mind.

