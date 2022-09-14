Pankaj Tripathi To Refrain From Using Foul Words In Future Projects; 'If Role Demands...'

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is riding high on the success of Criminal Justice 3, which is now streaming on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The actor is popular for often playing brazen characters in films and TV shows like Gangs of Wasseypur, Mirzapur, Ludo and more. His role as Kaleen Bhaiya is the most popular among all and now, in an interesting turn of events, the 46-year-old actor has said that he will refrain from using foul language in his future projects.

Pankaj Tripathi says he won't use 'foul language' in future projects

In a recent conversation with Connect FM Canada, Tripathi was asked if he will continue using foul language in his future projects. To this, the actor bluntly said,

"Ji meine taye kar liya hai ki mere jo bhi kirdaar honge ati aavashyak hua toh mein use creative tarah se dikhaunga (Yes I have decided to not do so. If my character demands it then I will choose to portray it in a creative way)."

In a 2020 interview with Mid-Day, the Mirzapur actor had said that he doesn't approve of ‘abusing on a whim’. He stated, “When actors abuse on screen, they do so in a certain context. Abusing on a whim is not something I approve of, or endorse. Even in my scenes, I avoid coarse language, unless the situation demands it. It’s not a case of being morally mindful. I am merely conscious of what I put forth as an artist."

On the professional front, the last time audiences saw Pankaj Tripathi was in the movie Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga. The actor is currently gearing up for two of his upcoming movies namely OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 and Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh which is expected to release this year.

Image: Instagram/@pankajtripathi