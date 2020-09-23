Pankaj Tripathi's Take On Nepotism, Actor Feels People Should Have More Empathy

Pankaj Tripathi has carved a niche for himself in the industry and has become one of the most popular Indian actors. From web series to movies to playing a cameo in Hollywood film, the actor has always delivered a memorable performance. The actor spoke to Hindustan Times and revealed his take on the whole insider vs outsider debate that has enveloped the entire Bollywood industry at the moment.

Pankaj Tripathi on nepotism

Pankaj Tripathi was recently seen in Jahnvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena in which he portrayed the role of the father of the titular character. Even though Pankaj Tripathi was lauded for his performance, the film received some backlash for the star cast being a ‘nepo kid’. Pankaj Tripathi was asked by the media portal what his take is on the whole thing.

The actor told the portal that in the entertainment industry, it is the talent that helps a person achieve success and gain recognition. The actor is of the opinion that being a star kid does not make their films popular because when the audience watches their films after the first weekend, they go to the theatres only if the film has got good reviews.

Moreover, Pankaj Tripathi told the portal that actors like Sanjay Mishra, Manoj Bajpayee, Sanjay Mishra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the late actor Irrfan Khan were able to carve a niche for themselves despite being 'outsiders'.

He further told the portal that people should have empathy and kindness inside them as one does not decide where they are born. The actor further told the portal that conveying facts through social media makes it difficult for people to be more empathetic towards others. He said that when a person criticises someone on their face, they are able to see their reactions but they are not able to see how a person feels when they criticise them on social media.

Pankaj Tripathi's upcoming series 'Mirzapur'

'Mirzapur' is a crime thriller web television series that stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey in the lead. The show and the performances by actors were appreciated by fans and critics alike. But Pankaj Tripathi outshined other actors and gave a spectacular performance. His role as Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi became one of the most famous gang leaders in cinema.

