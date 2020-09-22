26 Years Of FRIENDS: Did You Know Jennifer's Co-stars Had 'intervention' For Her Vice?

David Crane and Marta Kauffman created the sitcom Friends that aired on September 22, 1994. The show starred in leading roles at Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Mathew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt Le Blanc in crucial roles. And ever since the show began, it has become a huge sensation and is still adored by fans after years of its end, in 2004 and today marks 26 years of Friends. Talking about the same, did you know that Jennifer Aniston's Friends co-stars had an ‘intervention' for her one vice.

Jennifer did have one vice that forced her co-stars to stage what was termed an “intervention.” According to Collider, Jennifer Aniston was always late to the set. Her co-star David Schwimmer was the one who initiated the discussion. He also had everyone’s support on the same. Apart from David, even Lisa went on to her that she had bad luck getting to work.

Earlier, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler were in an interview with ET Canada, where they went on to talk about their film Murder Mystery. And during the interview, Jennifer was asked if she were to have a murder mystery dinner and if she had to invite celebrity friends who would it be?

Replying to this, Jennifer was still thinking about the celebrity she would invite. However, Adam quickly responded saying Jennifer used to always tell him that she would always want to invite her Friends co-star Courtney Cox and watch her get murdered. Listening to this, Jennifer was left speechless.

Fans of the show often take to their social media handle to share several pictures of the Friends cast. Talking about the same, recently a throwback picture of the entire Friends cast from the show has been going viral on Instagram. The picture has all the six members of the Friends cast as they pose for a fun click on the aircraft. They all can be seen having a gala time on the occasion, bonding together. Take a look at the post below.

'Friends' reunion

The much-anticipated Friends reunion would bring back Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc together after they took the final bow in 2004. The Friends reunion was confirmed to have premiered on HBO Max in May but was held back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The reunion will be shot on the original series stage 23 of the Warner Bros studio in Burbank. The reunion special was expected to help kick off the HBO Max streaming service when it debuted in May. However, the streaming service runs all 236 episodes of Friends over the legendary 10-season run of the original sitcom.

