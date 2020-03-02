Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Kajol, Check Out Parenting Tips From Bollywood Celebs

Karisma Kapoor is once again set to play a mother on-screen. The actor will make her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor's Mentalhood. The entire show is based on motherhood and the ups and downs that follow. Bollywood celebrities may play all kinds of different moms on-screen but they have their own tips that they follow when it comes to parenting in real life.

With hand-on parenting experience, here are a few tips that the celebrities follow when it comes to parenting their kids in real life.

Karisma Kapoor and other Bollywood mothers' unique parenting tips

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor claims to be a strict mom and believes that all activities are good if done in moderation. Going by her interviews, she is extremely thoughtful when it comes to making rules that are not up for alteration. She has also set aside certain timings for her kids' baths, walks, and meals. Being a single parent, she also believes in the idea of transparency and honesty when it comes to a parent-child relationship.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in an interview with a leading daily, said that one should enjoy their motherhood years no matter how consuming it might get. It is a well-known fact that the actor raises daughter Aaradhya without taking help from a nanny. The actor also received a lot of flak for her post-pregnancy weight, she said that weight gain can happen at any point and that it is something that you are dealing with anyway and it is okay. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan further added that it is not the outside that defines who you are.

Kajol

On several occasions, Kajol has revealed that she believes in being strict with her kids as it would drive them towards better decisions. The actor is known to micromanage every second of her time. She reportedly takes care of her workout sessions, makes sure that she sends the kids to school on time. In a conversation with a leading daily, Kajol said that her house is 'As Momma Says' and added that she is happy that her kids listen to 70% of the things she says while the other 30% is open to fights and negotiations. She believes it is a good ratio.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit is known to be quite a health-conscious about her as well as her kids' health. She revealed in an interview that the one thing she is really strict about is making sure her kids brush their teeth twice a day. A self-proclaimed strict mother. Madhuri Dixit makes efforts to encourage her kids to imbibe good habits to lead a more disciplined life.

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna wakes up as early as 6:30 AM to get her son ready for school. She makes time to play with her daughter, catches up on her yoga, mails and finally makes a move to work. Khanna says she takes a cue from her own childhood experiences to maintain a work-family balance.

