Paresh Rawal Suggests A 'local' Plan Once Coronavirus Pandemic Is Over; Read Here

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal on Tuesday took to his Twitter handle to share a plan on what to do once Coronavirus pandemic is over. With the country on a 21-day lockdown, most businesses and daily-wage workers have been hit with losses and Rawal's appeal is on supporting 'local business' after India flattens the disease curve.

Hera Pheri actor suggested that we should take holidays in India, buy from local brands and support local businesses as they will find it difficult to recover otherwise.

Paresh Rawal has apt descriptions for Salman & Akshay over contribution to COVID-19 relief

When Corona Virus is over, let’s spend our holidays in India, eat in local restaurants, buy local meats and veggies , buy clothes and shoes from indian brands and support local businesses. These businesses are going to find it very difficult to survive without our help. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) April 3, 2020

A few days back, Paresh Rawal took to his Twitter handle and used some word-play on the viral word these days — 'Social Distancing'. The actor came up with a Hindi term for it and called it — TAN DOORI (Translation: Body-Distance). Meanwhile, "Tandoori" cookery is also an Indian method of cooking over a charcoal fire in a tandoor, a cylindrical clay oven.

Endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the countrymen to light lamps on April 5 to display the nation's 'collective resolve' to combat Coronavirus outbreak, a host of Bollywood celebrities urged people to wholeheartedly carry out the task as one unit.

'Blessed to have such a leader': Paresh Rawal reacts to PM Modi's address to nation

In a video message of over 11 minutes on Friday morning, the Prime Minister urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country's "collective resolve" to the defeat the menace of COVID-19.

Spoke with compassion care and concern ... spoke like a family member...Blessed to have such a leader @narendramodi — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 19, 2020

(With PTI inputs)

