The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Paresh Rawal Has Apt Descriptions For Salman & Akshay Over Contribution To COVID-19 Relief

Bollywood News

Paresh Rawal praised Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar over their generous contributions for COVID-19 relief. He called Akshay a 'Khiladi' and Salman 'lion-hearted.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Paresh Rawal has apt descriptions for Salman, Akshay over contribution for COVID-19 relief

The film industry has realised the gravity of the COVID-19 pandemic and are coming out to help the nation in the crisis. Two names who made headlines in the relief mission have been Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan. While the former donated Rs 25 crore to PM-CARES, a relief fund initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the latter promised to help 25,000 daily wage workers of the industry by depositing funds into their accounts directly.

READ: Akshay Kumar's Philanthropic Work Over The Years Proves He's A Man With A Golden Heart

The superstars’ co-star in numerous films, Paresh Rawal, was overwhelmed with the Mujhse Shaadi Karogi duo’s magnanimity. The veteran had an impressive way to praise the two stars, in separate tweets over days. He first praised his Hera Phera co-star, and wrote that Akshay was a 'Khiladi who plays straight from the heart.'

Rawal expressed his delight to have known and worked with him.

READ: Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar And Other Bollywood Stars' Hidden Talents

He also defended Akshay over the criticism over his Canadian citizenship and termed the detractors as ‘low lives.’ Paresh Rawal said Akshay ‘pays taxes honestly’ and does ‘charity passionately’ with no ‘ulterior motives’ or political ambitions, or with an intention to receive Ambassadorship or favours from the Government.

Here are the posts:

For his Andaz Apna Apna co-star Salman, Paresh Rawal tweeted that he doffs his hat to the Ek Tha Tiger star’s ‘lion hearted gesture.’

Apart from Paresh Rawal, many netizens had also similarly lashed out at Akshay’s critics over his Canadian citizenship. Some had written that they’d prefer a Canadian who helps in times of crisis, rather than an Indian who brings shame to the country.

Salman was also praised by many celebrities and his loyal fan following for his ‘Bhai’-like gesture.

READ:Netizens Slam Akshay Kumar's 'Canadian Citizen' Critics As Star Donates 25 Crore For India

Meanwhile, many other stars like Kartik Aaryan, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, have pledged contributions to the PM-CARES fund. Some are also contributing on the ground level, by arranging food and other essentials for the daily wage workers amid the national lockdown. As the nation almost completes a week of the national lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the cases have not eased, with the figure crossing 1200, including 32 deaths.

READ:BIG: Salman Khan To Help 25k Daily Wage Workers In Lockdown By Depositing Cash In Accounts

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
MAHA SLASHES 60% SALARLY FOR MLAS
COVID-19
MALLYA ASKS INDIAN GOVT FOR HELP
Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah's death: Iulia Vantur, other celebs express grief with posts
CELEBS MOURN ABDULLAH'S DEATH
Sub Inspector
KURNOOL INSPECTOR'S AWARENESS
COVID-19
BJP & CONG IN SPRAY FIGHT
Ali Fazal turns Batman for 'quick delivery' to needy; Richa says 'Oh my heart', Watch
ALI TURNS BATMAN FOR A CAUSE