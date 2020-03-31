Paresh Rawal Has Apt Descriptions For Salman & Akshay Over Contribution To COVID-19 Relief

The film industry has realised the gravity of the COVID-19 pandemic and are coming out to help the nation in the crisis. Two names who made headlines in the relief mission have been Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan. While the former donated Rs 25 crore to PM-CARES, a relief fund initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the latter promised to help 25,000 daily wage workers of the industry by depositing funds into their accounts directly.

The superstars’ co-star in numerous films, Paresh Rawal, was overwhelmed with the Mujhse Shaadi Karogi duo’s magnanimity. The veteran had an impressive way to praise the two stars, in separate tweets over days. He first praised his Hera Phera co-star, and wrote that Akshay was a 'Khiladi who plays straight from the heart.'

Rawal expressed his delight to have known and worked with him.

He also defended Akshay over the criticism over his Canadian citizenship and termed the detractors as ‘low lives.’ Paresh Rawal said Akshay ‘pays taxes honestly’ and does ‘charity passionately’ with no ‘ulterior motives’ or political ambitions, or with an intention to receive Ambassadorship or favours from the Government.

Here are the posts:

Khiladi who plays straight from the Heart ... proud to have known and work with you @akshaykumar 👏👏👏 — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 29, 2020

With no ulterior motives or desire for a political career, or setting sight for Ambassadorship or favours from the Gov; here is this gentleman citizen who pays his taxes honestly & does charity passionately. Yet some low lives call @akshaykumar a Canadian citizen ! — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 29, 2020

For his Andaz Apna Apna co-star Salman, Paresh Rawal tweeted that he doffs his hat to the Ek Tha Tiger star’s ‘lion hearted gesture.’

I doff my hat to @BeingSalmanKhan for such a lion hearted gesture . — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 31, 2020

Apart from Paresh Rawal, many netizens had also similarly lashed out at Akshay’s critics over his Canadian citizenship. Some had written that they’d prefer a Canadian who helps in times of crisis, rather than an Indian who brings shame to the country.

Salman was also praised by many celebrities and his loyal fan following for his ‘Bhai’-like gesture.

Meanwhile, many other stars like Kartik Aaryan, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, have pledged contributions to the PM-CARES fund. Some are also contributing on the ground level, by arranging food and other essentials for the daily wage workers amid the national lockdown. As the nation almost completes a week of the national lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the cases have not eased, with the figure crossing 1200, including 32 deaths.

