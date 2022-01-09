Last Updated:

'Is it not an essential service?' | Paresh Rawal Questions 'logic' Behind Closing Gyms Amid Rising Omicron Cases Of COVID

Taking to Twitter, Paresh Rawal expressed displeasure over shutting down gyms amid the COVID scare. He questioned if looking after one's health is a 'crime'.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
COVID cases are rising exponentially across the country, with the Omicron variant fuelling the surge in infections. The alarming situation has led many state governments to put a cap on amenities like theatres, bars and restaurants among other things, operating on a 50% capacity, while gymnasiums have been completely shut in some states. 

Expressing displeasure over the shutting down of gyms, actor Paresh Rawal took to Twitter and questioned the 'logic behind this arrangement. He quipped that since other amenities are functional with reduced capacities, why can't one look after their health and go to the gym. "Is it not an essential service ?", he asked. Gyms, spas, swimming pools and wellness centres have been shut in Maharashtra. 

Paresh Rawal expresses displeasure over shutting down of gyms 

Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, January 9 the Hera Pheri actor wrote, "Trains n Theatres n Bars n Restaurants etc are allowed to remain open with 50% capacity BUT NOT GYMNASIUM !!! WHAT'S THE LOGIC BEHIND IT? IS IT A CRIME TO LOOK AFTER ONE'S HEALTH? IS IT NOT AN ESSENTIAL SERVICE ?" 

In response to his query, many twitterers echoed a similar sentiment, while others penned down their individual reasons backing the decision.  Replying to the actor, one wrote, "Closed spaces where people are breathing heavily and sharing common equipment without distancing ?", while another mentioned how the actor made a valid point and wrote, "Risk of the corona is equal everywhere, in a hotel, restaurant, theatre, mall or gym, no one follows all protocols all the time, no one keeps wearing mask inside a theatre as well. Please treat all businesses equally, open gyms also with 50 per cent capacity #opengyms50%."

More on Paresh Rawal's work front 

The actor, who is predominantly seen in  Hindi films, has recently announced his return to the Gujarati film industry after a 40-year hiatus. He will be seen in the comedy-drama film Dear Father, which revolves around three member's of the family and the bond that they share. He also has films like Sharmaji Namkeen, Shehzaada and Aankh Micholi in the pipeline. 

Image: ANI/ PTI

