Paresh Rawal To Complete Rishi Kapoor's Portion In Juhi Chawla Starrer 'Sharmaji Namkeen'

Paresh Rawal will fill in late actor Rishi Kapoor's shoes and finish the portions of the film Sharmaji Namkeen, also starring Juhi Chawla. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the news and wrote, "PARESH RAWAL TO COMPLETE RISHI KAPOOR'S PORTIONS... Since the shoot of #RishiKapoor's last film #SharmajiNamkeen is pending, #PareshRawal has agreed to complete the remainder of the film *in the same role."

He also revealed that the film will release on 4 Sept 2021, which is also Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary. It is directed by the debutant Hitesh Bhatia. Kapoor died at the age of 67 on April 30 after a two year-long battle with leukemia at H N Reliance hospital in south Mumbai.

Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor was never the one to mention his illness and was always full of positive attitude, filmmaker Honey Trehan said in May as he fondly remembered working with the actor on his last film, Sharmaji Namkeen.

"It is a coming-of-age story of a 60-year-old man. It is about a middle-class man who wants to discover life after retirement. This film was meant for him, he is the DNA of the film. I was looking to work with Rishi sir for the longest time and I am glad this script clicked well," Trehan told PTI in an interview.

The producer said he was amazed by the actor's professionalism. "He was so child-like, he was like a newcomer. He was so charged up. At the age of 67, he would shoot for 10-12 hours a day. There was no negative thought ever. There was no mention about his illness. "And if you would ask him, ''How are you feeling?'' He would say, ''How am I looking?'' His attitude was commendable."

(With PTI inputs)

