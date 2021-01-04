Tiger Shroff Says Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh, Irrfan Khan Will Be "forever Missed"

2020 was a difficult year for each being as humanity fought against Coronavirus pandemic. Tiger Shroff, looking back at 2020, in an interview said that it was a year of 'learning and transformation'.

When asked about Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, and Sushant Singh Rajput, Tiger told SpotboyE that they will be 'forever missed' as they were all 'loved and supremely talented'. Shroff also revealed that Rishi Kapoor used to always message Jackie Shroff after his film release and showered words of 'praise and encouragement'.

Shroff also opened up about social media negativity and said the he prefers to let his work speak and believes that 'everyone is entitled to their opinion'. Talking about the future ahead, Tiger concluded by saying, "Will never let my fans or myself down."

On the professional front

Tiger Shroff was last seen in the film Baaghi 3, in which he played the role of Ronnie. He was seen with actors Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles. As mentioned in his Instagram story, during the QA round, Tiger Shroff is currently prepping for his role in his upcoming movie Heropanti 2, a sequel of his debut movie.

Tiger took to his social media handle on November 5, 2020, as he shared the teaser of his upcoming movie Ganapath. The teaser also disclosed that the movie is to release in 2022, and his voiceover explains that it will be another action-packed performance by the actor. He wrote in the caption, “This one is special for me, and especially for you guys! Presenting #Ganapath - get ready for more action, thrill and entertainment!”.

