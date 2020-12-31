Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Misses Rishi Kapoor On Her Ranthambore Vacation With Family

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram on Thursday, December 31, 2020, to share a picture of her father Rishi Kapoor as she misses him on their family trip to Ranthambore. Along with the throwback picture, Riddhima also penned a sweet note revealing how much she misses him.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a throwback picture of her late father and actor Rishi Kapoor along with her mother Neetu Kapoor. In the picture, Rishi and Neetu can be seen striking a cute pose and is all smiles for the camera. In the picture, Rishi can be seen sporting a blue coloured outfit and completed the look with a quirky pair of sunglasses. Neetu Kapoor, on the other hand, can be seen donning a white top with yellow floral work embroidered on it. She completed her look with a pair of shades and opted for a sleek hairdo and minimal makeup.

Along with this happy picture, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni revealed how much she is missing her father on the trip. She wrote, “You are missed every day! Wish you were here with us ðŸ¤ We love you”. Take a look at the post below.

Apart from this picture, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni often goes on to share several other pictures with her dad on her social media handle. Earlier on, Riddhima Kapoor shared her father's adorable picture on her Instagram stories. The decades-old picture shows the father-daughter duo looking right at the camera as the actor holds his baby daughter close to him in a hug. Sahni added a red heart emoji to the top of the picture. Take a look at the adorable picture.

Ranbir Kapoor, along with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima, took off from Mumbai to Ranthambore on a private plane to celebrate New Year's Eve together on December 29, 2020. Yesterday, celebrity photographer Manav Manglani shared a series of photos and videos of the couple from both Mumbai and Jaipur airports, confirming that they will be staying in a private resort in Ranthambore in 2021. Videos of them were soon to grab headlines and go gaga over the internet.

