The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Paresh Rawal Uses Wordplay, Finds A Hindi Term For Social Distancing; Ayushmann Likes

Bollywood News

PM Modi on March 24 in his speech asserted that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. Read —

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Paresh Rawal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from March 24 midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus.

The experience of countries, which have been able to contain the virus to some extent and experts' views have made it clear that social distancing caused by a lockdown is the only way to break the cycle of the infection, he said.

Paresh Rawal mocks Arvind Kejriwal's 'promises' after he calls PM Modi 'anti-national'

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal took to his Twitter handle and used some word-play on the viral word these days — 'Social Distancing'. 'Hera Pheri' actor came up with a Hindi term for it and called it — TAN DOORI (Translation: Body-Distance). Meanwhile, "Tandoori" cookery is also an Indian method of cooking over a charcoal fire in a tandoor, a cylindrical clay oven.

Netizens React

Fans couldn't stop laughing reading Paresh Rawal's tweet. National Award winner Ayushmann Khurrana too 'liked' the tweet. Many Netizens also used Paresh Rawal's popular memes from his cult film 'Hera Pheri' and said the joke was too funny.

READ | Paresh Rawal-Aftab react to Johny, Jamie Lever's 'Awara Paagal Deewana' TikTok video

Meanwhile, veteran actor Paresh Rawal took to his micro-blogging account and shared his comment on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation about the ongoing coronavirus scare. Paresh Rawal, awed by his speech, feels 'blessed to have such a leader' who spoke to the nation with concern.

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Ravi Shankar Prasad
RAVI SHANKAR PRASAD DONATES RS 1 CR
Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI BACKS RELIEF PLAN
Sitharaman
DBT PACKAGE
Rohit sharma
ROHIT URGES PEOPLE TO STAY HOME
Health ministry
HEALTH MINISTRY ON CORONA MYTH
Trump
TRUMP SLAMS WHO