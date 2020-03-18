The Debate
Paresh Rawal-Aftab React To Johny, Jamie Lever's 'Awara Paagal Deewana' TikTok Video

Bollywood News

Paresh Rawal and Aftab Shivdasani reacted to their 'Awara Paagal Deewana' co-star Johny Lever's TikTok video with his daughter Jamie that went viral.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Paresh Rawal-Aftab react to Johny, Jamie Lever's 'Awara Paagal Deewana' TikTok video

Johny Lever is considered among the best comedians of Hindi cinema, and matching up to him in the same frame might not have been an easy task for many. However, his daughter Jamie Lever showed she can do that, as she lived up to his comic timing. The duo made a hilarious TikTok video of a popular scene of Lever Sr’s Awara Paagal Deewana, that went viral and left netizens in splits. 

READ: Jamie Lever Imitates Dad Johnny Lever In TikTok Video Together; Guess Who She Enacted

In the original scene, Lever, whose character name is Chota Chatri, meets Paresh Rawal and Aftab Shivdasani’s characters, and Rawal calls ‘Chota Chatri’ as ‘Tadpatri’ leading to a funny moment. The other two actors of the scene were also extremely impressed by the recreation.  

READ: Akshay Kumar: The Actor's Most Hilarious Moments From Awara Paagal Deewana

Paresh Rawal laughed at the video, calling ‘Johny bhai’ his ‘favourite’ and one of the finest human beings. Even Lever Jr got praise from the veteran, being called ‘hugely talented bundle of joy’. 

Aftab called the scene ‘epic’ and shared how it was his first day of shoot. The Masti star recalled how the scene had to be cut again and again because his seniors’ talent made him laugh out repeatedly. The actor also called Jamie ‘amazing.’   

READ:First Picture Out | Akshay Kumar's Co-star Aarti Chabria From 'Awara Paagal Deewana' Is Engaged!

Here’s the original scene: 

Awara Paagal Deewana was directed by Vikram Bhatt and the film released in 2002. The movie also starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Aarti Chabria, Preeti Jhangiani, Amrita Arora, Asrani, Om Puri, among others. Some of its other scenes are also popular, and even make it to some of the memes.  

The movie was in a series of films that starred the trio of Akshay, Suniel and Paresh Rawal in that time, like Hera Pheri franchise, that enjoys cult status today.  

READ: Director Hansal Mehta Calls Out 'Masti' Actor Aftab Shivdasani On Twitter For Blocking Him

 

 

