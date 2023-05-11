Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Engagement: All You Need To Know About The Couple

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha are reportedly set for their engagement on May 13. The ceremony is said to be an intimate one, featuring only 150 people. The gathering will feature only their closest friends and family. Ahead of the highly anticipated affair, here is a profile on Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra is a Bollywood actress and a cousin to Priyanka Chopra. Born on 22 October 1988 in Ambala, Haryana, she is the daughter of businessman Pawan Chopra and Reena Chopra. She has two brothers, namely Shivang and Sahaj. Parineeti moved to England in 2005. There she received a triple honours degree in Finance, Economics and Business from Manchester Business School.

After returning to Mumbai in 2009, Parineeti became an intern at Yash Raj Films, after which she served as a public-relations consultant. Subsequently, she resigned from the position and made her debut in 2011 with Ranveer Singh starrer Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. In 2012, she was seen in Ishaqzaade, where she received critical praise for her performance. Since then, she has been part of several Bollywood projects such as Daawat-e-Ishq (2014), Golmaal Again (2017), Kesari (2019), The Girl on the Train (2021), and Code Name: Tiranga (2022). She has also worked as a model throughout her career.



Raghav Chadha

Raghav Chadha is an Indian politician currently serving as the spokesperson and a National Executive member for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He is also a member of the Rajya Sabha at the Parliament and Co-Incharge AAP Gujarat. He was born on November 11, 1988, in New Delhi. He pursued higher education at Delhi University (DU) and later became a practising Chartered Accountant, which is detailed in his Instagram bio.

Chadha has been with AAP since its inception in 2012. He has also served as the litigation in-charge for the party. After losing the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the South Delhi seat, he won the Rajinder Nagar constituency in the Delhi Assembly election 2020.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s upcoming engagement

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra were first linked in March 2023, when they were spotted at a dinner date together in Mumbai. Subsequently, they were seen at the Mumbai and Delhi airports and also attended IPL matches. Earlier this month, they were spotted attending the Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians match at Mohali’s Bindra Stadium. AAP member Sanjeev Arora even gave them congratulations on their ‘union’, following which reports of their relationship started circulating fiercely.

Raghav Chadha’s maternal uncle Pawan Sachdeva recently opened up about their (reported) engagement and said that Chadha would be wearing an Achkan made by him. Currently, the couple is reportedly set to exchange rings on May 13. Parineeti Chopra’s house was also seen decorated ahead of the occasion.