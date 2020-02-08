Union Budget
Parineeti Chopra Starrer 'Hasee To Phasee' Completes 6 Years; Fans Shower Love On Twitter

Bollywood News

Parienti Chopra & Sidharth Malhotra starrer Hasee Toh Phasee completes 6 years. Fans shower love on the reel-couple on social media. Take a look at the tweets-

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
parineeti chopra

Dharma Productions is known for making light-hearted romantic-comedies. Be it Ranbir-Deepika's Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani or Sidharth-Parineeti's Hasee Toh Phasee, the audience has loved them all. The Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Hasee Toh Phasee, released on February 07, 2014. Today the film rings in its 6th-year post-release and fans are flooding social media and showering their love on the rom-com.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies) on

Image Credit: Dharma Productions Instagram 

Also Read: The Girl On The Train: Parineeti Chopra's Brilliant Academic Record

Fans showering love for Hasee Toh Phasee on its 6th Anniversary 

Hasee Toh Phasee was co-produced by Anurag Kashyap along with Karan Johar. The music of the film was super-hit even before its release. Especially songs like Zehnaseeb and Ishq Bulaava topped the radio charts over weeks. Directed by Vinil Mathew, Hasee Toh Phasee is an unconventional romantic tale of a girl who falls in love with her sister's fiance.

With Hasee Toh Phasee Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra shared screen space for the first time, and their sizzling onscreen chemistry was the highlight of the film. Sidharth Malhotra's effortless performance and Parinneti Chopra's innocence set millions of hearts racing. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra) on

Image Credit: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram 

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra Slays In Her Stunning Beach Looks; See Pics

The Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra starrer is a family entertainer focusing on the lines on romance. Parineeti Chopra played a scientist in the film whereas Sidharth Malhotra played an ambitious Businessman, who tries everything in his capacity to win his fiance's trust. Adah Shah played the role of Sidharth Malhotra's fiance in the movie. Even today, six years after the film release, fans of Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra are all praises for the film.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar And Other Celebs In Stunning Layered Outfits

Take a look at some tweets shared by Hasee Toh Phasee fans:

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra: Times When She Talked About Social Issues

 

 

Published:
