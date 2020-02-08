Parineeti Chopra Starrer 'Hasee To Phasee' Completes 6 Years; Fans Shower Love On Twitter

Dharma Productions is known for making light-hearted romantic-comedies. Be it Ranbir-Deepika's Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani or Sidharth-Parineeti's Hasee Toh Phasee, the audience has loved them all. The Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Hasee Toh Phasee, released on February 07, 2014. Today the film rings in its 6th-year post-release and fans are flooding social media and showering their love on the rom-com.

Image Credit: Dharma Productions Instagram

Also Read: The Girl On The Train: Parineeti Chopra's Brilliant Academic Record

Fans showering love for Hasee Toh Phasee on its 6th Anniversary

Hasee Toh Phasee was co-produced by Anurag Kashyap along with Karan Johar. The music of the film was super-hit even before its release. Especially songs like Zehnaseeb and Ishq Bulaava topped the radio charts over weeks. Directed by Vinil Mathew, Hasee Toh Phasee is an unconventional romantic tale of a girl who falls in love with her sister's fiance.

With Hasee Toh Phasee Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra shared screen space for the first time, and their sizzling onscreen chemistry was the highlight of the film. Sidharth Malhotra's effortless performance and Parinneti Chopra's innocence set millions of hearts racing.

Image Credit: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra Slays In Her Stunning Beach Looks; See Pics

The Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra starrer is a family entertainer focusing on the lines on romance. Parineeti Chopra played a scientist in the film whereas Sidharth Malhotra played an ambitious Businessman, who tries everything in his capacity to win his fiance's trust. Adah Shah played the role of Sidharth Malhotra's fiance in the movie. Even today, six years after the film release, fans of Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra are all praises for the film.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar And Other Celebs In Stunning Layered Outfits

Take a look at some tweets shared by Hasee Toh Phasee fans:

Loved the chemistry of our very own H2Os i.e. Mita & Nikhil @ParineetiChopra @SidMalhotra



Thanks @vinilmathew for this beauty called #HaseeTohPhasee



A film very close to my heart ❤️❤️#6YearsOfHaseeTohPhasee #6YearsOfZehnaseeb pic.twitter.com/YcU1LqiySh — Raj Jadhav (@meettheraj) February 7, 2020

#HaseeTohPhasee turns 6 today.

A slice of life rom-com with unique n intuitive characters. Gave boy meet girl love story a complete makeover. Subtle n authentic performances by the lead. @SidMalhotra @ParineetiChopra #SidharthMalhotra #ParineetiChopra pic.twitter.com/VpxFAKfhoM — BollyFiesta (@BollyFiesta) February 7, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.