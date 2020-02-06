Union Budget
Parineeti Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar And Other Celebs In Stunning Layered Outfits

Fashion

Parineeti Chopra and Bhumi Pednekar, among other Bollywood celebs, are known for their style. Here are Bollywood celebs' best looks in layered outfits.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Parineeti Chopra

Bollywood divas are leaving no stone unturned to up their glam quotient by wearing some really classic and fashionable woollen apparels. From woollen skirts, dresses, pantsuits to trench coats, these stunning actors are having their best fashion foot forward regardless of any season. Layered outfits are quite in trend these days. Numerous celebs like Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt were clicked wearing some stylish layering coats recently. Take a look at some actors who have rocked these coat-style looks like a boss lady.

Priyanka Chopra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Parineeti Chopra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Bhumi Pednekar

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Also read | Parineeti Chopra's Stunning Black Gothic Outfits Will Leave You In Awe

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Sonam Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Also read | Bhumi Pednekar Starrer 'Durgavati' Will Also Feature Mahie Gill In A Pivotal Role

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Looking at these photos, it is evident that these Bollywood stars like to keep their looks classic and natural. Their subtle make-up and hairdo are complimenting their overall look. These actors have been receiving tons of praise for their looks.

Also read | Taapsee Pannu, Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Others Who Played Sportswomen In Films

Also read | Alia Bhatt Vs Katrina Kaif: Who Wore The Floral Ensemble Better?

Image courtesy: Parineeti Chopra Instagram, Bhumi Pednekar Instagram, Sonam Kapoor Instagram

