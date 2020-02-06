Parineeti Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar And Other Celebs In Stunning Layered Outfits

Bollywood divas are leaving no stone unturned to up their glam quotient by wearing some really classic and fashionable woollen apparels. From woollen skirts, dresses, pantsuits to trench coats, these stunning actors are having their best fashion foot forward regardless of any season. Layered outfits are quite in trend these days. Numerous celebs like Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt were clicked wearing some stylish layering coats recently. Take a look at some actors who have rocked these coat-style looks like a boss lady.

Priyanka Chopra

Parineeti Chopra

Bhumi Pednekar

Sonam Kapoor

Looking at these photos, it is evident that these Bollywood stars like to keep their looks classic and natural. Their subtle make-up and hairdo are complimenting their overall look. These actors have been receiving tons of praise for their looks.

Image courtesy: Parineeti Chopra Instagram, Bhumi Pednekar Instagram, Sonam Kapoor Instagram