Parineeti Chopra Announces 'much Needed Detox' From Social Media; Read Post

Parineeti Chopra who was posing and dressed up as a bride a few days back on a magazine cover has decided to take a break from social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Ishaqzaade' actor revealed that she will be taking a 'much-needed detox' for a few days.

Chopra further added that 'some me-time is needed and important' amid nationwide lockdown to fight the battle against Coronavirus pandemic. She concluded by saying, 'see you all on the other side'.

Parineeti Chopra recently took to social media to share a few pictures of herself dressed in a bridal outfit. Her fashion avatar made her fans go gaga over it. The actor surely set the internet ablaze with her look for the photoshoot.

Parineeti Chopra was dressed in an Abhinav Mishra ivory lehenga which she paired with a similar coloured blouse and sheer dupatta. The plunging neckline of the blouse with mirror design surely added to her beauty. Parineeti Chopra accessorized her look with a huge nose ring and bracelet with a soft, lusciously curled hairstyle.

However, it was the caption that took away all our attention. Parineeti Chopra mentioned in the same that she is now all decked up as a bride and is awaiting a husband. She even hilariously quizzed her fans if they have any clue on when he is coming.

