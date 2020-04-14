Parineeti Chopra Pulls Off A Sara Ali Khan In Her New Instagram Post

Sara Ali Khan’s fans love the quirky captions that she puts up on her various posts. She puts up these short shayaris or poems called "Sara Ki Shayari" which are endearing and loved by fans. Parineeti Chopra decided to do something similar with her recent throwback post as she penned down a poem penned by her.

Parineeti Chopra’s little poem in the caption

Parineeti Chopra recently posted a throwback picture of herself on her social media handle. In the picture, she can be seen dressed in a nude strapless outfit. Her hair has also been left open in soft curls and she has opted for a no-makeup look. Parineeti Chopra penned a few lines in the caption on her pose and her look in the picture. She has pointed out that the colour of the dress is not very bold and that the intention is to keep it simple. Have a look at the post from Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram here.

Read Sara Ali Khan Gets Candid About Parent's Divorce; Says She Has Two Happy Homes

Also read Nia Sharma To Sara Ali Khan - Celebs Who Sported Tracksuit Ensembles Effortlessly

Parineeti Chopra’s throwback picture

Parineeti Chopra recently posted a throwback picture of herself from the time when she was in school. The picture was taken while Parineeti Chopra was a part of a play along with other classmates. She mentioned in the caption for the post how she would have realised that she wanted to become an actor back then only if she had taken herself seriously. Have a look at the post here.

Read Sara Ali Khan Shares Who She Is Really Thinking About, Says It's Not Leonardo DiCaprio

Also Read Sara Ali Khan Reveals Qualities Of Kareena Kapoor Khan That Inspire Her

Image Courtesy: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.