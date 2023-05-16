Parineeti Chopra Sings Laung Gawacha At Engagement Ceremony With Raghav Chadha | WATCH

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family on May 13. The engagement ceremony took place in Kapurthala House in Delhi. Days after the couple's engagement, an unseen video from the ceremony began to surface online in which the Chopras and the Chadhas were seen having a blast.

In the clip, the newly-engaged couple was seen standing on the stage and addressing the guests at the ceremony. She was seen asking the families whether Raghav is the right person for her or not. "Jinhone mujhe bhut saalo se bola hai ki tu kab shaadi karegi, ek ladka dhunnd le yaar, ye thik hai? (To all those who have been asking me when I will get married, why am I not finding a guy, is he fine?" said Parineeti. Responding to her question, some guests yelled yes out of joy.

"Those were all the Chopras. Now Chaddhas?" said Parineeti to all the guests watching them. As the guests reply with a no, the actress gave a hilarious reaction. Raghav then took over the mic and said that "the approval of the Chaddhas is much louder," leaving the guests in split. Following that, the couple grooved to the song titled Laung Gawacha. Parineeti even sang the song along with the singer. Check the clip below:

Parineeti Chopra pens a note post engagement with Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram handle to express gratitude and thank everyone for their well-wishes. "Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, particularly on our engagement. We both come from different worlds, and it's amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined," she wrote.

She further penned, "We are so touched by everything we have read/ seen, and we cannot thank you all enough. We embark on this journey knowing that you all are standing with us. A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us. Love, Parineeti and Raghav." Check the post below:

Several celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and others attended the couple's engagement ceremony. The event began with an ardas (prayer). Right after the ardas, the engagement ceremony took place.