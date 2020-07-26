Parineeti Chopra's Best Outfits From When She Visited Kapil Sharma Show, See Here

Parineeti Chopra is always applauded by the fans for her fabulous fashion statements. She is an avid social media user and always keep on updating her Instagram with her fashionable posts, which proves her passion for fashion. The actor often visits various reality shows for the promotions of her films, and one of the popular shows among them is The Kapil Sharma Show. So, here’s a look at Parineeti Chopra’s stunning looks from Kapil Sharma Show-

Parineeti Chopra’s outfits that she opted for The Kapil Sharma Show-

Parineeti Chopra at Kapil Sharma Show for Meri Pyaari Bindu promotions

Actor Parineeti Chopra dazzled in this stylish off-white printed crop top and dhoti pants. Her dress was of the same fabric which she paired with a black long jacket with feather print on it. With the full-sleeves jacket, her crop top had a plunging neckline. She definitely rocked in this desi avatar which she combined with earrings from Amrapali Jewels and a statement ring by Minerali Store. The Hasse Toh Phasee actor rounded off her look puffed high pony-tail, lacy heels, and nude hues of make-up.

Parineeti Chopra for Kesari promotions

For her film Kesari's promotions, she donned a top and skirt combo in a pair of splits from Zara. Her attire included a gold, sequinned crop top that she combined with a beige pleated, midi skirt. Parineeti Chopra’s neat nude makeup, huge curls, and a pair of nude heels complimented her beautiful look well. Her uber-chic pleated skirt made a statement with smokey eyes and a cream belt around her belt.

For Daawat-e-Ishq promotions

Parineeti Chopra wore this black jumpsuit for her Daawat-e-Ishq promotions at the Kapil Sharma Show. Her black jumpsuit was a sleeve-less round neck outfit with loose bottoms. Parineeti’s bid-fit jumpsuit was paired with light makeup, red lips, and a side-parted open hairstyle. The actor rounded out her look with a black bracelet in hand and cream heels.

Source: Youtube (The Kapil Sharma Show)

Parineeti Chopra at the Kapil Sharma Show for Jabariya Jodi promotions

Parineeti Chopra opted for this stunning red pantsuit for her Jabariya Jodi promotions at the Kapil Sharma Show. Her dress was a high-waist pant and long blazer of the same material and print on it. Beneath her loose 3/4th sleeve blazer she wore a high-neck top. Parineeti Chopra’s outfit was paired with a black stylish heel and side-parted short hair look. The actor rounded out her look with dark lips and nude make-up. Here is her look in the red outfit-

Source: Youtube (The Kapil Sharma Show)

